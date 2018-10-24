Man bags 3 months in prison for trespass

A Karshi Grade 1 Area Court on Friday sentenced one Harisu Salisu to
three months in prison for criminal trespass and attempted theft.
Salisu, 18, who resides in Nyanya, pleaded guilty to charges of
criminal trespass and attempted theft.
He, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in
sentencing him.
The Judge, Mr. Aliyu Kagarko, who pronounced the guilty verdict after
the convict’s summary trial, however, gave Salisu an option to pay N7,
000 fine.
He advised the convict to be of good behaviour.
Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr. Babatunde Adeyanju, told the court that
one Damasabe Adamu of Kurudu village in Abuja, reported the matter at
the Karu Police Station on September 16.
Adeyanju said the convict criminally trespassed into an aluminum
company and attempted to steal aluminum materials kept in the premises
before he was caught.
He told the court that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 287
of the Penal Code.
