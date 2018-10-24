Man bags 3 months in prison for trespass

A Karshi Grade 1 Area Court on Friday sentenced one Harisu Salisu to

three months in prison for criminal trespass and attempted theft.

Salisu, 18, who resides in Nyanya, pleaded guilty to charges of

criminal trespass and attempted theft.

He, however, pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy in

sentencing him.

The Judge, Mr. Aliyu Kagarko, who pronounced the guilty verdict after

the convict’s summary trial, however, gave Salisu an option to pay N7,

000 fine.

He advised the convict to be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mr. Babatunde Adeyanju, told the court that

one Damasabe Adamu of Kurudu village in Abuja, reported the matter at

the Karu Police Station on September 16.

Adeyanju said the convict criminally trespassed into an aluminum

company and attempted to steal aluminum materials kept in the premises

before he was caught.

He told the court that the offences contravened Sections 348 and 287

of the Penal Code.

