Man bags 6 months jail for stealing noodles, N4,560 worth of goods in Osun



A 26-year-old man, ThankGod Paule, has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for stealing noodles and other goods that worth N4,560.



Magistrate O. B. Adediwura, who sentenced the convict at Ile-Ife Magistrate Court, Osun state, said the jail term should run concurrently.



The prosecutor, Onah Glory, told the court that the convict committed the offence on December 5, 2021 at Alaro Area, Modakeke-Ife.



She stated that the convict broke and entered into the shop of one Sola Adeyanju and stole two packs of Instant Noddles valued N200; one rubber of dried rice cost N1,000; two Biggie Cola valued N300; two 7up drink valued N400; one Spaghetti valued N400 and five Magic soap that worth N500.



The convict was also said to have stolen one pack of Rotmas Cigarettes worth N500; one pack of Benson & Hedges valued N500 and one Agbara & Halogin Hot Drinks that worth N400.

According to the prosecutor, the convict also stole one Chinchin cup valued N60; one pack of Tiger Razor blade valued N300; all total valued N4,560 property of one Sola Adeyanju.

The offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 319 and 413 of the Criminal Code, laws of Osun state, 2002.



Magistrate Adediwura gave the convict an option of one calendar month of community service.



Related

No tags for this post.