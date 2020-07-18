Wicked act! Man beheads colleague to steal his N13m

Nwachukwu

A 29-year-old man identified as Abuchi Wisdom Nwachukwu has been beheaded by his colleague Moses on Friday in Auchi, Edo state, in an effort to do away with his N13 million.

Amirable Emem disclosed this on her social media page.

She said, “After the deceased informed him that his elder brother living in South Africa had sent him the sum of N13 million to complete his housing project in Nigeria, then he beheaded Nwachukwu so as to be in possession of the money.”

Moses had since been arrested.

