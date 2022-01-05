Man caught with human parts in Osun

Operatives of the Osun Security Network Agency (Amotekun Corps) Wednesday arrested a man with butchered human parts in Igege, Olaoluwa South East Local Council Development Authority.

A video obtained by our correspondent showed that the man was caught with a Ghana-Must-Go bag where he put the human parts.

It was observed in the video that the suspect was cursing some people who he allegedly set him up.

It was gathered that some people led Amotekun corps to the house of the suspect and demanded that he bring out the bag.

Sources told our correspondent that the Amotekun corps took the suspect to their office in Telemu town where residents of the town attempted to lynch the suspect.

The chairman of the council, Sunday Olaifa, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, explained how he rescued the suspect from being lynched.

He said, “Amotekun commandant in Olaoluwa was the one who called me that the corps apprehended a man at Igege town with human parts and he was moved to their office at Telemu.

“On getting there, residents of Telemu protested and demanded the suspect be handed over to them for lynching. That was why I rushed there to appeal to the residents to allow the law take its cause.”

Olaifa, who called on the security agencies to investigate the matter, urged the residents to avoid jungle justice.

“I want to appeal to all the security agencies to investigate this properly and make sure the culprit face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has deployed officers to the town, saying that details of the incident were not available yet.

