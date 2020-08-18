Man City sign USA W/Cup winner Lavelle

Rose Lavelle (left) in action against England

World Cup winner Rose Lavelle says the “idea of playing in the Champions League and competing for so many titles” played a role in her move to Manchester City.



The United States midfielder joined OL Reign this week from Washington Spirit but immediately signed an agreement to play outside the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

OL Reign will control Lavelle’s future playing rights in the American league.



“It will be a fun challenge,” she said.

“The [Women’s Super League] is a great league that keeps getting better every year. It is attracting a lot of really great players,” Lavelle told BBC Sport.

“Manchester City is obviously a great club in the men’s and the women’s side. They have a lot of resources. I don’t know much about the city yet but I know that the football culture is amazing so all of that was something I wanted to be a part of.”

The 25-year-old, who is City’s third summer signing, scored in last year’s World Cup final as the USA beat the Netherlands to retain their title.

Lavelle has made 45 appearances for her country, scoring 12 times, and was named the third best player at the 2019 World Cup, behind compatriot Megan Rapinoe and England’s Lucy Bronze.

She was also named in the NWSL Best XI in 2019 while playing for Washington Spirit.



Manchester City have also signed Lavelle’s USA team-mate Sam Mewis and England international forward Chloe Kelly from Everton this summer.