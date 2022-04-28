Man docked for land scam in Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wednesday, arraigned one Ishaku Gajere before Justice MTM Aliyu of State High Court Kaduna on one count charge bordering on criminal misappropriation.

Ishaku, sometime in October, 2019, fraudulently sold two plots of land at Dan Honu Ii, Kaduna belonging to the Baptist Church to one Ahmed Yusuf Taheer for N830, 000.00, with the false claim that the properties belonged to him.

The charge reads: “That you, Ishaku Gajere “M”, sometime in October, 2019, in Kaduna, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did dishonestly misappropriate the sum of N830,000.00 (Eight Hundred and Thirty Thousand Naira) only, paid to you by one Ahmed Yusuf Taheer for the sale of two plots of land situated at Dan Honu II, Kamazou, Kaduna, measuring 100 by 100 feet, and you thereby committed Criminal Misappropriation, an offence contrary to Section 293 of the Penal Code Law, 2017 of Kaduna State and punishable under Section 294 of the same Law”.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Aliyu granted bail to the defendant in the sum of Eight Hundred Thousand Naira with one surety in like sum. The surety must be resident in Kaduna and produce evidence of ownership of a landed property and three years tax clearance certificate.

The case has been adjourned till 6th July, 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

