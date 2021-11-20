Man goes to jail over visa racketeering



A 41-year-old man, Richard Craig Oyeniyi, who specialised in procuring visas of various countries for travellers have been remanded in Ilesa correctional centre by Magistrate Adekanmi Adeyeba sitting in Osogbo, Osun state.



The defendant was alleged to have fraudulently obtained the sum of N1,620,000:00k under the pretence of selling three plots of land, procuring Canada Visa and purchasing a Lexus ES 350 car for one Mr. Aderibigbu Ismaheel Abayomi.



The police prosecutor, Fatoba Temitope, told the court that the defendant committed the purported crime between the month of September 2020 and July 2021.



The alleged offences, according to the change sheet, were contrary to and punishable under sections 390(9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.Il Laws of Osun state, 2002.



The defendant pleaded not guilty to the four count charges bothering on fraud and stealing.



Counsel to the defendant, Najite Okobie, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he will stand his trial.



But, Magistrate Adeyeba, directed the counsel to file formal application for the bail.

He thereby remanded the defendant in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the matter to November 26 for hearing.



