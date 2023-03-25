Man impregnates daughter, 19, heaps blame on devil

A 43-year-old Nigerian man, Abiodun Oladapo, has been arrested by the Ogun state Police Command for allegedly impregnating his 19-year-old daughter.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer SP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Saturday

He said, “Upon investigation, the victim who is five months pregnant, confessed to the police that her father had been sexually abusing her since February 2022 with threats to kill her if she informed anybody about it.

“According to her, when she got pregnant, her father asked her to lie against Michael Idowu for being responsible for the pregnancy.

“Upon her confession, the DPO, Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to go after the randy father, and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who had long separated from the victim’s mother took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they have been living together since then.”

