Man in court for ‘impersonating’ army colonel

Temitope Musowo Lagos A 33-year-old man, Harryperry Obiajulu, yesterday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impersonating an army colonel and stealing items worth N755,000.

Obiajulu is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, impersonation and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in February 2018, at New Hotel in Shasha, a suburb of Lagos suburb.

Emuerhi said the accused, who conspired with others still at large, had presented himself as a colonel in the Nigerian Army.

According to him, the accused on September 3, at 6:30pm at No.

4, Ola-Olu Street, by Jimoh Bus Stop, Shasha, was caught with two army camouflage jungle hats and a military uniform.

He alleged that the accused also stole an iPhone, one Samsung Galaxy S7, a Nokia phone and a Spectranet modem, all valued at N755,000.

“Obiajulu also stole a gold watch valued at $400,000, an international passport and some clothes,” the prosecutor said.

He said the accused was apprehended by the complainant, Ibrahim Bolaji and was later taken to Shasha Police Station for further questioning.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the accused bail to the tone of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said the sureties must provide evidence of three-year tax payment to the Lagos state government and adjourned the case till December 10.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.