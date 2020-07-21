Man in court over alleged threat to monarch’s life



Osun state government has arraigned one Okunola Adeniyi in court, over alleged threat to life of Oba Abibu Adetoye Agbaje, the Olu of Ile-Ogbo.



The defendant was arraigned before Justice Peter Lifu of a federal high court, Osogbo, Osun state capital, Tuesday.



He was alleged to have sent a “grossly offensive insult and threat message through his facebook account with intent to annoy and injure the character of Oba Abibu Adetoye Agbaje the Olu of Ile-Ogbo.



He pleaded not guilty to the allegation which the prosecutor, Mr. O. F. Akintayo, said was contrary to section 24 of the cybercrime act, 2015.



Counsel to the defendant, Mr. T. A. Tadese, urged the court to grant his client bail, noting that the alleged offence is a bailable one.



Justice Lifu thereby granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties in like sum.



The court ruled that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant or a civil servant not below level 10 and adjourned the case to October 15 for definite hearing.

