Man in Police net for defiling minor

The Police in Anambra state have commenced investigation into the alleged defilement of his neighbour’s 12-years-old daughter by one Chukwudi Nweze in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area.

Nweze was said to have had canal knowledge of the minor at about 8:25pm on Friday in his residence on Obosi Road, Isiowulu, where he shares the same compound with the victim’s parents.

Confirming the incident, Police Public Relations Officer for the state, SP Haruna Mohammed, said that the suspect has been arrested, and investigation is ongoing.

He said, “The scene was visited by Police detectives and victim taken to Ivy hospital Odume for medical examination, and the case is still under investigation.” In another development, the Police are also investigating the suspected suicide of a resident of Awka North, Mr Eyim Okpaga.

The deceased, an indigene of Ebonyi state, was said to have committed suicide by hanging himself in his room at Amukabia village, Achalla.

His elder brother, Sunday Okpaga, who reported the incident at the Achalla Police Division, however, said it was unclear why the brother had taken such a decision.

SP Mohammed while confirming the incident said that Police detectives attached to Achalla Police Division visited the scene and took photographs.

He said investigation was ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident, adding that the corpse of the deceased had been taken home for burial without autopsy as his relatives insisted on burying him immediately

