Man kills cousin over sexual affairs with wife in Niger



A 30-year-old man and Husband, Tambaya Usman has been arrested for killing his cousin Umar Musa over allegations of sexual affairs with wife .

Usman was alleged to have butchered his cousin to death when he caught him on top of his wife, one Hajo Ganbo Tambaya on his matrimonial bed in Jaguwa village via Kagara in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state.



The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO)of the Niger state police command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed this in Minna on Thursday.

He said, “On 01/02/2022 at about 1100hrs, Police operatives attached to Kagara Division arrested one Tambaya Usman aged 30yrs ‘m’ of Jaguwa village via Rafi LGA for the offence of culpable homicide of his cousin, one Umar Musa aged 28yrs (the deceased), ‘m’ of same address.”

DSP Abiodun said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and claimed that he caught the deceased with his wife, one Hajo Gambo Tambaya aged 22yrs ‘f’ of same address, having sexual intercourse in his room.



This was said to have provoked Usman to inflict machete cut on the deceased’s head which led to his death.



The suspect, according to the PPRO, further claimed that he had caught the deceased in the same act severally while their parent and relatives had intervened and cautioned the deceased to desist from such act.



The suspect also said the deceased later apologized for the act and promised never to engage in such misdeed again, but to his surprise he caught him again, hence his action.



The PPRO said that the suspect has been arraigned in court for prosecution.