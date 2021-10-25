Man kills family members, another in Ebonyi community

A man suspected to be in his early forties has reportedly killed two of his family members and a laborer in farm land at Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state.



The suspect Chibuike Ochie was said to have killed the wife of the elder brother, Ogechi Ochie 32 years old, his younger sister Margaret Ochie, 35 years old and a hired laborer working for them at Obegu farm in Uburu.



Though his motives are yet to be known as he is currently fighting for his life after being mobbed by youths of the community.



Confirming the reports, the state Police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah said that investigation was ongoing.



She advised youths to stop taken laws into their hands.

She said, “It was reported that by 1640hrs of 23rd October 2021, when the family of Ochie were in the farm including a hired labourer that was farming for them on that particular day, one of their brother’s Chibuike Ochie went into the farm and suddenly started macheting them.



“He succeeded in macheting Ogechi Ochie 32 years old who was said to be the wife of the elder brother and the younger sister Margaret Ochie, 35years old and the said labourer. The three of them were macheted to death in that farm and he escaped.



“In the process of fleeing the scene, irate youth of that area caught and mobbed him. As I’m talking to you now he is still critically sick to the extent that he is living on a life support machine.



“The investigation is still ongoing but it will be properly ongoing when this man survives.



“That is why we keep discouraging the Youths from taken the laws into there hands especially when a person committed offense. Like this incident if they brought the person to us he would have told us the reasons he had to do this to his family members and face the law. But in this case a lot of money is being spent to revive this person.



“The incident took place at Obegu farm in Uburu. According to the D.P.O that visited the place he said the farm land is about 25km away from Uburu town.”

