Man kills over N200 beer – Police

A man has been accused of killing another over N200 bottle of beer at

a beer parlour in Ijagun area of Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The police said 23 years old Taiwo Olatokunbo was arrested by Ogun

state Police Command for allegedly killing the fun seeker.

The Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Premium Times on

Sunday that the arrest of the suspect followed a report made to the

police by the owner of the beer parlour after the incident.

The owner of the beer parlour reportedly said the suspect came to buy

a bottle of the N200 worth of beer, and refused to pay, resulting in

an argument between the two of them.

The woman reportedly said at a point, another customer identified as

Christian decided to intervene, which infuriated the suspect, who

broke a bottle and stabbed the victim.

Oyeyemi said the victim was taken to State Hospital, Ijebu-Ode; but

died while still receiving treatment.

Following the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Igbegba

Police Division, Onah Lawrence, led his anti-crime officials to the

scene and promptly arrested the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Ahmed Iliyasu, has

ordered the immediate transfer of the case to Homicide Section of the

State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper

investigation and prosecution of the suspect.

