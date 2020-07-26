Man ‘kills’ wife, 2 children in Osun



A father of two, Tunde Oyeniran, was reported to have killed his wife and two children at the weekend in Inisa, Odo-Otin local government area of Osun state.



The suspect was said to have also cut himself slightly in the hand and stomach, claiming that he was attacked by assailants.



It was gathered that he perpetrated the purported crime on Friday around 11pm at Wednesday market, along Okuku road, Inisa.



It was learnt that the suspect after killing his wife, Sarah, and children, raised alarm to have been attacked by unknown assailants.



It was gathered that the police have arrested the man and commenced investigation into the matter.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, said the suspect is receiving treatment at an hospital.



According to the police, corpses of the wife and two children have been deposited at a mortuary in Ikirun, Ifelodun local government area.



The police confirmed that the cutlass was recovered from the man, noting that post mortem examination would be conducted on the corpses.

