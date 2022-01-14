Man murders his 3 children, hides them inside fridge

The Police in Enugu are investigating 52-year-old Ifeanyi Amadikwa, over alleged murder of his three children identified as Chidalum Amadikwa,11 (step-daughter), Amarachi Amadikwa, 8, and Ebubechukwu Amadikwa, 4.

Amadikwa had taken advantage of the absence of his wife from home to kill the three children whose bodies he dumped in a fridge, according to spokesperson of Enugu Police Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

Ndukwe said in a statement that the suspect, Amadikwa, who lives in 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene near Enugu, was arrested on Jan. 4 at about 7:30 p.m.

Ndukwe added that the mother of the children was away to the market when Amadikwa committed the offence.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect’s wife and mother of the children, went to the market with her only male child on Jan. 4, leaving the others in the suspect’s custody.

“She, however, came back in the evening hours of the said date and could not find any of the three children.

“But while searching for them, the suspect drew her attention to the said fridge he had brought back home from his shop on Jan. 2 and kept in their apartment’s veranda.

“And on a closer observation, the lifeless bodies of the children were found in the fridge with bruises, suggesting that they might have been murdered and dumped in the fridge,” he said.

Ndukwe said that the bodies of the deceased children were immediately moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by medical doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

He added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Lawal Abubakar, had commiserated with the mother, relatives and friends of the deceased children.

The police spokesman said the commissioner had assured commitment to thoroughly investigate the case and ensure that justice prevails.

“In view of this, the commissioner has ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department to conduct a conclusive investigation into the case and ensure everyone found culpable is brought to book,” he added.

(NAN)