Man nabbed for ‘defiling’ 10-year-old girl in Ondo 

The police authority in Ondo state have arrested a 45 year-old-man, Ojo Akerele, for defiling a 10-year-old girl in Idoani area of Ose local government area of Ondo state.

Ojo was said to have lured the girl to an uncompleted building where he had carnal knowledge of her.

After defiling her, the man gave the girl one hundred naira.

Parading the suspect before journalists, the spokesperson of the command, Funmilayo Odunlami Omisanya, said, “a case of defilement was reported against one Ojo Akerele ‘m’ Age 45years. The victim (Names withheld) Aged 10, was lured to an uncompleted building by the suspect where he had carnal knowledge of her, after which he gave her N100.00.

“The suspect claimed that the girl usually comes with her friend to collect ₦100.00 from him daily and that while she was asking for the money he drew her closer and made out with her.

Odunlami said the suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is completed.

