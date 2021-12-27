Man nabbed over attack on police facility in Anambra

The police in Anambra State have arrested one Emmanuel Nwafor, 25, for alleged involvement in the attack on Ajali Police sin Orumba North Local Government Area on September 30.

The police spokesperson in the state, Toochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement made available to journalists in Awka.

Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect, Nwafor, hails from Umuevee Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area.

Nwafor is suspected to have played an active role in the arson attack on the station.

The police said a motorcycle, allegedly looted from the station during the attack, was found in his possession and recovered.

The suspect is already making useful confessions as to the whereabouts of other suspects, the police said.

Ikenga said the arrest followed the directive of Echeng Echeng, the commissioner of police in Anambra, who ordered intelligence gathering strategy towards dealing with the spate of insecurity in Anambra, since he assumed office.

Anambra, like other states in Nigeria’s South-east, has recorded deadly attacks on public institutions, including police facilities.

Several police officers have been shot dead and police facilities set ablaze in the attacks which have been linked to the agitation for an independent state, Biafra, in the region.

(NAN)