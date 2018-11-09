Man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old

A Tunfure chief magistrates’ court in Gombe yesterday remanded a 29-year-old, Zakariya Shehu, who pleaded guilty to raping a child.

The chief magistrate, Japhet Maida, remanded Mr. Shehu in police custody, and adjourned the case until November 12 for review of the facts of the case and sentencing.

The prosecutor, Kabiru Shuaibu, had told the court that Shehu, a resident of Jekadafari Quarters, Gombe, sometime in September, lured a 12-year-old boy (name withheld) and had canal knowledge of him.

Shuaibu submitted that Shehu lured the child to a store at Tashan Dukku in Gombe.

He told the court that an investigation into the case was ongoing, and sought adjournment to enable the police to complete the investigation.

He said the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code.

