Man ‘shops’ husband for ‘lonely’ mum

A Nigerian man who identified himself as Ajibade Adedapo is using his Twitter handle to shop for a companion for his 60 -year-old mother.

Adedapo said he was ready to become a step sibling.

Ajibade described his mother as a sexagenarian and if a dad who is a widower, divorced and rich, should reach out to him.

He tweeted alongside photos of his mother.

He wrote, “I want a companion for my mom, she is in her 60s…if you have a dad that is a widower or divorced and rich…Reach out to me, we can be step brothers and sisters.”

