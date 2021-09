A middle aged man in Potiskum local government area of Yobe state suspected to be a vandal was electrocuted while stealing electric cables.

The deceased identify as Mohammed Isa A.kA Boby was found dead on top of an electricity pole.

According to one Adamu who knows at Nasarawa area of Potiskum, the man is notorious for stealing.

He said he went to steal a high tension cable and got electrocuted. He was “roasted like a chicken,” he said.