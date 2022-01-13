Man to die by hanging for killing colleague in Kogi

A High Court of Justice sitting in Lokoja, Kogi state on Thursday sentenced a welder, Muritala Dare, to death by hanging for stabbing his colleague to death.

Hon. Justice Josiah J. Majebi, who presided over High Court 2 Lokoja, found the defendant guilty after considering his involvement in an incident that occurred on 16th August, 2021 along Lugard Road, Lokoja.

The defendant was charged for the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death under Section 221 (a) and (b) of the Kogi State Penal Code.

The charge stated that he “caused the death of one Lukman Karim by doing an act, to wit, stabbing him on the neck and hand with a broken bottle with the intention of causing his death and thereby committed an offence.”

To prove that the defendant committed the offence, the prosecutor called three witnesses and tendered seven exhibits, which included the defendant’s confessional statement, a Coroners Ordinance (Chapter) Report of Medical Practitioners and a Nigeria Police Post Mortem Examination report dated 19th August, 2021.

While giving evidence, the principal witness who is attached to the Quick Response Unit of the Kogi state Police command said the condemned defendant was

apprehended from his hideout after committing the crime while the deceased who died at the scene of the incident was confirmed dead at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja where the corpse was later deposited.

“Premised on the above findings, I hold that the prosecution has proved all the ingredients of the charge against the Defendant and thereby raising the presumption of guilt against him in respect of the charge.

“That, you, Dare Murtala, is hereby sentenced to death for the offence of Culpable Homicide for which you are convicted. The sentence of this Court upon you is that you will be hanged by neck until you be dead and may the Lord have mercy upon your soul,” the judge ruled.