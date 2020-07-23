Man to die by hanging for robbery attempt

A High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta state has sentenced one Amaechi Stanley Chidokwe to death by hanging for armed robbery.

Amaechi was arraigned on three counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and illegal possession of fire firearms punishable under Section 1(a) of Armed Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act Cap R11 Vol.14 Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The defendant, who pleaded not guilty was arraigned before the court on the 20th of November, 2017.

The convict hails from Umudora Anam in Anambra West local government area of Anambra state.

Delivering judgement, Justice Mabel Omovie held that considering the gamut of evidence before the court, the prosecution has successfully proved beyond reasonable doubt the three counts of conspiracy, attempted robbery and illegal possession of firearms against the defendant.

The nominal complainant, Barrister Kenneth Oseji, in his evidence said on the 13th of January, 2017, he was accosted by a man at gun point in his premises when he drove home after work at about 5pm and demanded for his car key.

He further testified that when he kicked the man who was joined by two others, the gun fell off from his hand.

Oseji said he raised an alarm which attracted neighbours and ran outside the gate; the assailant and his cohorts also ran away in different directions.