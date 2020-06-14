Man Utd add Ndidi to transfer shortlist

Manchester United scouts are pushing for the club to sign Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City this summer.

Ndidi’s form in the Premier League this season has left United scouts stunned, and according to Le 10 Sport, they have delivered glowing reports on the 23-year-old to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer .

Solksjaer is in the market for a new box-to-box midfielder this summer.

And while he’s been linked with Ajax ace Donny van de Beek, United scouts are pushing for Ndidi to be signed.

Solskjaer is now weighing up which midfielder to prioritise, with Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso another under consideration.

Ndidi, who joined Leicester City from Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk in 2017 has also been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea , Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.