Man Utd move from Everton a ‘perfect opportunity’ – Lukaku

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Romelu Lukaku Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho (left) sold Lukaku (right) in his time as Chelsea boss Romelu Lukaku says he did not have to ‘think twice’ about moving to Manchester United from Everton as it represents ‘the perfect opportunity’. Th e 24-year-old striker is set to sign for United for an initial £75m, despite former club Chelsea matching the bid.

“It’s a club that is hungry to win the league again, to be dominant in the world again,” Lukaku told ESPN, who say they spoke to him after his medical. “It’s the sort of opportunity I’ve always wanted since a child.” Lukaku is in the United States and was arrested in Los Angeles last week following a noise complaint. He is due to appear in court on 2 October.

Th e transfer for him, initially reported by BBC Sport on Th ursday, is believed to include £15m in add-ons. Listen: Lukaku would bring diff erent style to United – Phil Neville Chelsea tried to resign the Belgium international but were not willing to match the fees Lukaku’s agent, Mino Raiola, would earn if the forward moved to Old Traff ord. United said on Saturday they were “delighted” to agree a deal. “When they came calling I didn’t have to think twice, so I’m really delighted to be part of history,” said Lukaku. “Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?

Th e best stadium in England, the best fans. I mean, it’s the perfect opportunity. “I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is there. I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, the dominant force. “Now it’s time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before and I’m willing to do it.”