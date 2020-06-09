Man, wife nabbed for killing school teacher in Ebonyi



The lawmaker representing Ebonyi North West constituency in the State House of Assembly, Victor Aleke Tuesday, said the killers of his younger brother Sam Aleke has been apprehended by the police.



Late Sam was found dead in the boot of his car along Nkwuagu road before Millitary cantonment Abakaliki about two weeks ago early Sunday morning, after he was declared missing by the wife.

But Victor Aleke who spoke to Blueprint on telephone said he employed the services of intelligent agencies that traced the killers.

He noted that the killers identified as one Engr. Nwibo and the wife conspired to kill Sam Aleke for nothing.



Though victor stressed that Nwibo alleged that he met the late brother necked with the wife in their house, but that the wife denied such thing ever happening.

But said they have been handed over to police in Ebonyi state.

He said, “Yes I caught the people that killed my brother yesterday. They are husband and wife and they have confessed to the crime. The man who helped them is still on the run but the main culprits are in the police custody.”The muderers from Mkpalugkwu in Izzi local government area were my late brother’s classmate in ESUTH and even the wife came to my brother’s house the morning after they killed him to sympathise with his wife who is also her friend can you imagine the height of wickedness.



“According to the wife in the morning when she was apprehended, she said her husband had earlier told her that he wants to kill my late brother and she asked her husband what was my late brother’s offence, he beats hell out of her and promised to kill her if she disclosed his plan to anyone. So he went and bought poison and gave to her to add it to a bottle of coke they gave to my late brother. So that very Saturday evening invited my brother to their their house, when he came, they offered him drink which he refused and said he will take coke, and that the woman added the poison to his drink and after drinking the coke, after sometimes he started complaining that his stomach was disturbing him, he collapsed and they took him to his car with some other unidentified persons and made sure he died.



“The man who killed my brother is in the same club meeting with me and the his wife and my late brother wife are in the same meeting also . He was a close friend of the family.

“She also confessed that she nor my brother never had carnal knowledge of each other,but the husband at the onset alledged that he doesn’t know anything until he was hang he then confess to the crime. He said he killed my brother because my brother is calling his wife on phone and he is sure that my brother has slept with his wife . He also alledged that he caught my brother in his house naked .



“The lawmaker who said the man lied that his brother was naked when he saw him in his house, question who worn the deceased the, boxers, Jean trouser and clothes he was putting on. He also question where the perpetrators seven children was at the time the deceased removed his clothes and his killing.

“The wife to the one who is still on the run was also arrested.

When contacted, the police public relation officer, DSP Loveth Odah, said the command would brief the press later.