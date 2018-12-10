Management e-learning platform ‘ll ensure better service delivery- Oyo-Ita

The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, has said that the launch of the Public Service Learning Management System (PSLMS) will ensure innovative initiative for better and efficient public service delivery in the country.

The capacity building system, which is in part aimed at improving the skill and competency database of the Federal Government for quick decision making, was also described by Mrs. Oyo-Ita as an achievement towards the realisation of the 2017-2020 Economic Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) and the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan on capacity building and development of public servants.

Oyo-Ita informed that the e-learning platform, currently populated with over 1000 courses, also has the capacity of segmenting courses as may be required by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and State Governments.

She noted that while the e-learning system is the first of its kind in Africa, it is also the first of its kind tripartite arrangement where an agency of government (PSIN), and another, NIGCOMSAT, is collaborating with a private sector agent, Sawtel Technologies

While PSIN is responsible for carrying out the capacity development and management part of the project, there will be collaborative efforts with NIGCOMSAT, involved in the telecommunications, satellite and technology aspect and then Sawtel Technologies, for the software programming.

The Administrator of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo, on his part, said the e-learning platform has the advantage of reduced cost of training of public servants and the wide-reach capacity of 10 million users at once.

In addition to the academic function of the platform, he also said it serves as a source of revenue generation to the Federal Government.

Obatoyinbo added that, “the institute has developed an e-learning passport to record courses completed by any officer. This will also help monitor the courses completed by any officer.

“It will also help monitor the capacity building sessions completed by each officer at a glance,” Obatoyinbo said as he presented to the Head of Service her copy of the e-passport. She also logged onto the platform for a test, becoming the first civil servant to professionally utilise the platform.

