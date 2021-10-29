Management reopens OAU, to start examination immediately



The authority of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, has ordered reopening of the University for students to complete their ongoing examinations.



The University was closed down on October 2nd in the wake of the students’ protests occasioned by the death of a 400-level student of the Department of Foreign Language, Adesina Omowumi Aishat.



A statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the decision to reopen the University was taken at an emergency meeting of the Senate, held on Friday, 29th October, 2021.



The students were directed to resume to their residence on Friday, November 5, 2021, and continue with their examinations on Saturday, 6th of November, 2021 in tandem with what was previously on the ground.



The release advised parents and guardians to inform their children and wards, particularly those who have already finished their examinations, to stay at home so that none of them would use the excuse of the reopening of the University to do something untoward.



The release quoted the vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, as advising the students to be law-abiding and not to engage in anything that could further elongate the session.