Managing Director, Neo Media and Marketing, Mr. Ehi Braimah and winner of the 2016 Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year Award

From left: Managing Director, Neo Media and Marketing, Mr. Ehi Braimah, winner of the 2016 Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year Award, Mr. Oluwatobi Aworinde, Corporate Aff airs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, winner of the 2016 Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Report of the Year, Mr. Gabriel Dike and Corporate Communications and Brands PR Manager, Nigerian Breweries, Mr. Patrick Olowokere, during the fl ag off of the 9th edition of the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Awards, in Lagos at the weekend

Photo: Sunday Eshiet