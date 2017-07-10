Picture of the day / Photo Story 

Managing Director, Neo Media and Marketing, Mr. Ehi Braimah and winner of the 2016 Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year Award

Posted By: Blueprint Newsroom 0 Comment

From left: Managing Director, Neo Media and Marketing, Mr. Ehi Braimah, winner of the 2016 Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Reporter of the Year Award, Mr. Oluwatobi Aworinde, Corporate Aff airs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Kufre Ekanem, winner of the 2016 Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Report of the Year, Mr. Gabriel Dike and Corporate Communications and Brands PR Manager, Nigerian Breweries, Mr. Patrick Olowokere, during the fl ag off of the 9th edition of the Nigerian Breweries Golden Pen Awards, in Lagos at the weekend

Photo: Sunday Eshiet

You May Also Like

Chief of Civil Military Aff airs, Army Head Quarters, Major-General Nuhu Angbazo, former Chief of Naval Staff , Vice Admiral Ishaya Ibrahim (retd), President, Naval Offi cers Wives’ Association (NOWA), others

Blueprint Newsroom 0

Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chikwendu Kanu, Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, His Imperial Majesty, the Enyi 1 of Aba

Blueprint Newsroom 0

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, Chairman, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), during the inauguration of Board of NSIA

Blueprint Newsroom 0