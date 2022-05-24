Manchester City star, Mendy, pleads not guilty to 9 sex offences

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has denied nine sexual offences against six young women.

Mendy, 27, stood in the dock at Chester Crown Court and repeated: “Not guilty,” as the charges were put to him and he entered pleas for the first time.

The French international denies seven counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, all relating to six complainants.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place at his home address and span between October 2018 and August last year.

Mendy entered his pleas duringa hearing on Monday ahead of his trial, scheduled to begin later this year.

