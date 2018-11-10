Manchester derby: Pogba in fitness race, storm United training

Paul Pogba has arrived for Manchester United training ahead of the derby with City.

The Frenchman is a doubt for the clash at the Etihad after missing training this week with a slight problem.

Pogba trained indoors on Friday away from the rest of the squad – although he was expected to be passed fit.

And he arrived at Carrington for Saturday’s session with United fans hoping he will be available for the clash with leaders City.

Pogba was seen holding a personalised phone case as he was driven into training, with an animation of him celebrating on the back.

