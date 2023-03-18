Manchester United, another Spanish La Liga club in Europa League date

After conquering two La Liga top sides – Barcelona and Real Betis, Manchester United have been paired for a Europa League quarter-final clash against another Spanish club Sevilla.

Sevilla have however won the competition more than any club still taking part in the European second tier competition.

In 2020, both United and Europa serial winners met in the semi-final, but the later emerged victorious.

Should United beat Sevilla in the next round, they will face the winner of Juventus’ tie with Sporting Clube de Portugal, the team who knocked out Arsenal on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the draw, Jose Mourinho’s Roma will take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last year’s Europa Conference League final, while Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen will take on Union Saint-Gilloise, the sister club of Premier League side Brighton.

In the current Europa Conference League quarter-final draw, West Ham United, the only English side still in the competition, have been drawn against Belgian side KAA Gent for their quarter-final clash.

David Moyes’ side will travel to Belgium for the first-leg of the tie before welcoming their opponents to the London Stadium.

Nigeria’s player Gift Orban whose hat-trick powered Gent to the last eight on Thursday will hope to further show class at this stage

Still in the competition, Serie A giants Fiorentina will face Polish side Lech Poznan in the quarter-finals and AZ Alkmaar will take on Anderlecht.

Swiss side Basel will battle on French club OGC Nice in the final quarter-final of the competition.

