Manchester United, Sevilla in Europa League quarter-final clash

Manchester United will face a third Spanish opponent in a row after drawing Europa League specialists Sevilla in the quarter-finals.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already beaten Barcelona and Real Betis in the Europa League knockout stages, but they will now return to Seville next month for the last-eight tie.

Should United beat Sevilla in the next round, they will face the winner of Juventus’ tie with Sporting Clube de Portugal, the team who knocked out Arsenal on Thursday.

Elsewhere in the draw, Jose Mourinho’s Roma will take on Feyenoord in a repeat of last year’s Europa Conference League final, while Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen will take on Union Saint-Gilloise, the sister club of Premier League side Brighton.

Europa League quarter-final draw in full

Man Utd vs Sevilla

Juventus vs Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Feyenoord vs Roma

Semi-final draw

Juventus/ Sporting CP vs Man Utd/Sevilla

Feyenoord/ Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen/ Union Saint-Gilloise

