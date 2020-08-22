Maguire in Court, opens up on assault charge in Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has pleaded not guilty to charges after appearing in court following his arrest on the island of Mykonos.

The England defender, 27, was arrested following an alleged fight on Thursday night, along with two other Britons, aged 28 and 29.

Police said there had been an altercation and an exchange of words with officers with the three men appearing before a prosecutor on the nearby island of Syros on Saturday.

Maguire was in court for around an hour testifying to a prosecutor, where he denied all charges, and it is understood the trial has been adjourned until a hearing on Tuesday.

However, the three defendants are not obliged to attend the trial and are free to return home. Maguire left the courthouse in an unmarked van, refusing to make any comment or statement on the incident.

When asked by Sky News‘ sports correspondent Martha Kelner whether Maguire was a free man, the defender’s lawyer said: “Right now. Yes.”

The prosecutor is considering three charges – aggravated assault, verbal assault and also the most serious one, the attempted bribery of an official.

Although it is unclear which of these charges specifically pertain to Maguire and which to the two other men, it could be as much as a three-year prison sentence for attempted bribery.

