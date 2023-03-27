Mandate riot: Anxiety as traders count losses over market closure 

There was anxiety Monday amongst traders, particularly shop owners, at popular Mandate market, Adewole Ilorin, Kwara state capital, following the continued closure of the market by the Kwara state government.

The state government had shutdown the market Saturday following fracas that broke out between some hoodlums , shop owners and security agents.

In the aftermath of the melee, at least three persons were feared dead while several sustained varying degree of injuries, but spokesperson of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said there was no casualties on both sides.

The government however said it will bring both sides together to achieve peace while the market will be re-opened Monday March 27 from 8a.m., according to a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Business, Innovation and Technology, Mallam Ibrahim Akaje.

