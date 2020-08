Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has won the Premier League PFA Fans’ Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

The Senegal international scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in the top flight last season to help the Reds clinch the title with a club-record 99 points.

In a poll of football fans across the country, Mane took 41 per cent of the vote to see off competition from Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (27 per cent) and teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (17 per cent).