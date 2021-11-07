Mane tips Super Eagles to qualify for 2022 World Cup

Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane has named the Super Eagles among the favourites to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar, while also praising young striker Victor Osimhen.

Five teams will represent Africa at Qatar 2022.

“In Africa, you know the top teams and they are always favourites. Nigeria, who have a very good team, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Cameroon, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Egypt. They are the usual rivals in Africa. They should progress,” Mane predicted.

The Senegal star also said Osimhen has done well for himself at Napoli.

“Young African players are always coming through and it is really interesting to see. Osimhen at Napoli is doing well for himself, it’s the same story for a couple of other Africans here in the Premier League and other top leagues.”

Senegal have already secured their place in the final playoffs for the 2022 World Cup, while Nigeria need at least two points from their final group games against Liberia and Cape Verde later this month to advance.