Mane to leave Liverpool

Senegalese striker, Sadio Mane, will leave Liverpool after the expiration of his contract this summer.

“It’s 100% sure as reported before: Mané is gonna leave Liverpool, the decision has been made,” Fabrizo Romano tweeeted on Sunday evening

The report comes hours after the English side lost to Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday night.

In the lead up to the game, Liverpool manager told reporters that Mane would be “big” wherever he finds himself next season.

Mane himself had told asked his admirers earlier in the week to expect “special news” after the Champions League finals.

German giants Bayern Munich are top on the list of potential clubs said to be after the Senegalese’ signature.

Mane, 30, joined Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton, winning the Premier League, Champions League, Club.

