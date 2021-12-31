Mani Onumonu, Tunde Ogbeha: Where are they now?

For their services to the country while they were in public glare, the searchlight is on them this week as it is not clear where they could be now; ELEOJO IDACHABA writes.

Mani Onumonu

In Nigeria today, except for a few individuals that were conversant with the radio in the 80s, only a handful would remember that name. He is, however, a contemporary of Soni Irabor as both of them were synonymous with broadcasting on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (Radio Nigeria Ikoyi, Lagos). He was particularly noted for his Friday morning Radioscope programme that caught the attention of his listeners then. Interestingly, Mani was noted his baritone voice through the tube, especially in those days when radio Nigeria was the only toast of listeners.

Often called a SAN (Senior Announcer of Nigeria), he has criss-crossed the industry for over 40 years both in Nigeria and the UK. Mani is an Igbo man from Anambra state who never lived in Igbo land, having been born in Maiduguri, Borno state, where his father worked as a railway officer. He barely spent three years in Maiduguri before the family came down to settle finally in Lagos where he completed his secondary education at the famous St. Gregory’s College in Obalende.

Mani studied Broadcast Journalism at the University of Lagos and Law in the UK and was called to the Bar as a Barrister of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. He began his broadcasting career at Ogun radio in Abeokuta and later the Voice of Nigeria in 1979. In 1980, after many outstanding performances on radio as a junior announcer, he was elevated to national prominence as the first among his peers to present the National Network News which was then the exclusive preserve of only accomplished broadcasters.

Mani is best remembered today as the man with the honey. He is a highly creative, profoundly analytical and multi-skilled individual with immense knowledge and practical experience of the media. He has an excellent communication skill with first class inter-personal skills developed from interactions with professionals and people from a variety of background, knowledge and education.

At the FRCN Training School where he was later posted to as a trainer, he is noted to have trained virtually all the senior management staff of present day radio and television stations in Nigeria. Since he left FRCN in the 90s, he went back to the UK on a BBC-sponsored programme for a number of years before he returned to Nigeria. He returned to the country and has been around. Although he is around practicing his public relations, but not much is known about him again, but Mani has made a mark in the life of broadcasting in Nigeria.

Tunde Ogbeha

Tunde Ogbeha is both a former lawmaker as well as retired military General. He is the former military administrator of Akwa Ibom and old Bendel states under General Ibrahim Babangida. During his days in the military, he, like David Mark, were among the group of soldiers often branded as ‘IBB boys’ because of the closeness they shared with the now-retired gap-toothed General.

Ogbeha’s journey into the military started in 1970. Born in Lokoja, Kogi state, in 1947, he is said to be one of the arrowheads in the creation of the state in 1991 because of his closeness to IBB under whose watch the state was created. Ogbeha would, however, not want to take full credit for all the diplomacy towards the creation of the state as he simply said, “I only acted as a go-between.”

It was gathered that many of the elders and indigenes of the state who were privy to his underground efforts actually hold him in high esteem for helping to actualise the dream of thousands of the people. Ogbeha who retired from the military in 1996 joined politics in the wake of the return to democratic rule in 1998 as he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under which he contested and won election to represent Kogi West Senatorial District between 1999 and 2007. After he failed to return the third time, he went into private business of pioneering the establishment of the first broadcast frequency modulated radio station in Lokoja. Even though the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua appointed him into the board of Niger Delta Development Commission in 2009 to represent the non-oil producing region, he didn’t make much impact throughout the period he served. Since he left the upper chamber years ago, he has not featured prominently in any public function. It’s not clear where he is and what he is doing presently.

Bassey Ewa Henshaw

Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw once represented the Cross River South Senatorial District in the Senate between 2003 and 2011. A former staff of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Henshaw can be described as someone who had all the opportunity of assisting his people. In 2003, when he entered the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it was on the wings of the support he got from former Governor Donald Duke who ensured that all the hurdles were removed in his favour.

It is not clear what he is doing presently.