Mantu: Nigeria has lost a true democrat – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has described Senator Ibrahim Mantu as a true democrat and patriot who played a vital role in nursing the country’s nascent democracy from 1999 to where it is today.



The governor said the demise of Senator Mantu is a painful loss to Nigeria, as it occurred at a time the country urgently needs his wise counsel and experience to help it overcome the current security and economic challenges.



Governor Ortom in a message signed by his chief press secretary, Terver Akase, and made available Tuesday in Makurdi, stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in particular will deeply miss its former Board of Trustees (BoT) member who made selfless contributions to the growth, unity and success of the party.

The governor on behalf of the state government sympathised with the Mantu family, the government and people of Plateau state over the death of the elder statesman, and prayed God to grant the former Deputy Senate President eternal rest.