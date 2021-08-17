Mantu was a political collosus – Nguroje

Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman, Governing Board, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Honourable Babangida Nguroje, has described the late former deputy President of the Senate Ibrahim Nasir Mantu as a political collosus whose demise remains a great loss to the people of Plateau state and Nigeria at large

In a condolence message in Abuja, Tuesday, Nguroje expressed shock but with total submission to the will of God, that Senator Mantu left the scene at a time his counsel and fatherly roles were most needed.



According to him, the late Mantu left an indelible mark on the sands of history, given his parliamentary activities and political sagacity.

He pointed out that Mantu was an encyclopedia and a tour de force in the political journey of Nigeria.



He described the lpassage of the astute politician and elderstatesman as one that has created a huge gap within the political circle that will be difficult to fill in a hurry.



The NIPC chairman consoled with the people of Plateau state, his immediate family, associates and Nigeria over this great loss and prayed God Almighty forgives his sins and grant his soul eternal rest.