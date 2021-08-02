Manu-Soro’s quality representation

In an ideal situation, an elective office holder must not be praised for discharging their responsibilities effectively. However, in Nigeria’s case where most elective office holders hardly put in any effort at making the lives of their constituents better, it is important that those who are committed to their jobs be extolled so that they can be encouraged to do more. Ditto, those who are reluctant may find reasons to wake up from their slumber.

Therefore, Hon. Mansur Manu-Soro deserves some accolades for remaining above board. Since 2019 when he went to the House of Representatives to represent Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency of Bauchi state, the “wise man” has moved so many motions and likewise sponsored a plethora of Bills. More so, unlike many of his colleagues, Manu-Soro is always at the chambers during sittings and at his constituency whenever there is the chance.

It was because of Manu-Soro’s commitment to his job that the legislator was recently selected as a member of the “seven wise men Conference Committee on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) that will meet with its counterpart in the Senate to harmonize certain clauses in the PIB which was passed recently by both chambers.” Hon. Manu-Soro’s membership of this all important committee reveals how the youngest member of the House has become a figure to reckon with in the green chambers.

It gives no wonders therefore that even at home in Bauchi, Manu-Soro is the most active member of the National Assembly. Among the three senators and 12 representatives from Bauchi state, the “wise man” stands taller given his presence in his Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency. As indicated earlier in this piece, the legislator has, among other things, in the last two years of his stay at the National Assembly built many primary health care centers, provided pipe borne water and supported many students through scholarship scheme across the Darazo/Ganjuwa federal constituency.

Furthermore, only last week, Hon. Mansur Manu-Soro persuaded the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to support Bauchi state in its fight against the mortal cholera pandemic that is already ravaging the people. In response, the center has already pledged a consignment of cholera commodities to the state. And on personal grounds, Hon. Manu-Soro has donated cholera commodities to strategic health facilities in his constituency in response to the pandemic.

Mukhtar Jarmajo,

Bauchi