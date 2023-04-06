Manufacturers laud FG’s decision to halt proposed increase in excise duty

The Manufacturing sector has commended the decision of the federal government to halt the proposed increase in excise duty on beer, wines and spirits, tobacco and non-alcoholic beverage in the 2023 Fiscal Policy Guidelines and Finance Act but rather allow the excise regime to run its full course from 2022 to 2024 as programmed in the Road Map by the Federal Government in 2022.

The umbrella body of manufacturers, the Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN) said the decision comes as a huge relief to its members across the federation and will signpost the Buhari administration’s support for the sustenance of manufacturing in Nigeria.

MAN Director General, Segun Ajayi-Kadir in an electronic statement noted that a major setback that plagued the productive sector in 2022 was the introduction of an excise duty of N10 per litre on all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages in the country.

The charge was part of a new policy introduced in the Finance Act, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 2021, alongside the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed had said the new sugar tax was introduced to raise excise duties and revenues for health-related and other critical expenditures in line with the 2022 budget priorities.

