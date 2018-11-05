Manufacturing, non manufacturing PMI improve, showing faster expansion

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey report for the month of October 2018, showing faster expansions in both manufacturing and non-manufacturing sectors. The faster expansion rate in the manufacturing sector was due to stronger customer demand amid lower selling prices. Manufacturers were able to cut selling prices to drive sales which led to higher production level amid the lower input cost.

According to the survey, the manufacturing composite PMI stood at 56.8 index point in Octoberagainst 56.2 index point recorded in the preceding month, representing 19th consecutive expansion. New orders expanded to 56.8 in October from 55.3 in September, driven by output prices that slowed, to 51.2 points from 52.4 points reported in September and production volume rose, to 58.9 from 58.4 points reported in the previous month

Also, stock of raw materials increased to 56.2 in October from 55.9 in September amid lower input prices index at 56.7 from 57.5 and supplier delivery time that improved to 56.4 from 56.1 points.

However, employment level slowed to 54.9 points in October from 54.8 in September. Of the 14 manufacturing sub-sectors under survey, 13 sectors recorded growth higher than ten in the preceding month, especially ‘petroleum & coal products’ and ‘Chemical & pharmaceutical products’ that registered faster expansion of 61.9 from 44.2 and 59.1 from 58.7 respectively.

The non-manufacturing sector composite PMI registered 57.0 points in October 2018 higher than 56.5 points in September 2018 for the 18th consecutive expansion.

The higher expansion in non-manufacturing sector was due to the rise in new business, at 56.4 in October from 55.8 in September, which resulted in faster business activity to 58.3 from 58.1 reported in the preceding month. Build up of the outstanding business declined slower, to 42.8 from 41.5).

In spite of the rise in average inputs cost, to 50.7 in October from 50.2 in September, inventory grew faster, at 57.6 points from 56.8. Given the faster growth in business activity, number of persons employed increased as employment level index points expanded slower, to 55.7 from 55.4.

The survey showed that of the 17th non-manufacturing sub-sectors under survey, 13 sectors recorded growth lower than 15 recorded in the preceding month, especially, ‘agriculture’ and ‘wholesale/retail trade’ that registered faster expansion of 63.0 from 60.2 points and 61.9 from 57.3 points respectively.

Financial analysts from Cowry Assets Management said that despite the increased PMI figure last month, they still expect Nigeria’s annual Gross Domestic Product growth to be around one per cent for 2018, given the insecurity, the recent episode of flood crisis in the middle belt and the worsening macro-economic indicators, especially the slowing consumer spending. They however opined that Nigeria needs to further improve on its ease of doing business in order to remain globally competive in the provision of infrastructure and business- friendly environment.

