Manujo, 26 others elected Yola South APC leaders

A 27-man Executive Committee has been elected for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yola South Local Government Area.

According to a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, Usman Isa Manjo emerged Chairman of Yola South Local Government of the APC.

The statement partly read “in the result signed by the Chairman of the Congress, Ibrahim Abubakar, and his Secretary, Sanusi Ibrahim, the congress also elected Adamu Majekano as Vice Chairman of the LGA.

“Mohammed Bello emerged as the Secretary while Ibrahim Boboi was elected as Assistant Secretary.

“Other elected officials are; Gambo Mariga (Legal Adviser), Babagana Abubakar (Assistant Legal Adviser), Aliyu Buba (Treasurer), Abubakar Mohammed (Assistant Treasurer), Mohammed Isa Alkali (Financial Secretary), Mohammed Dikko (Assistant Financial Secretary), Abubakar Abubakar (Organising Secretary) Idris Garba (Assistant Organising Secretary), Mustapha Ribadu (Publicity Secretary), Babakuli Ishaiku (Assistant Publicity Secretary), Umar Usmali (Welfare Secretary), Sadiq Suleiman (Assistant Welfare Secretary), Nurudeen Abdullahi (Auditor), Salamatu Saidu (Women Leader), Aisha Bala (Assistant Women Leader), Asraf Aliyu Kawu (Youth Leader), Abubakar Aliyu (Assistant Youth Leader), Aliyu Ahmadu (Special Physically challenge leader).

“Isa Abdulkadiri, Hamma-Adama Audi, DanBorno Muazu, Yahaya Mohammed were elected Ex-Officios 1 to 4 respectively”.