Many await emergence of new Emir as 47 justle for Kontagora Royal throne

The search for the successor of late Emir of Kontagora Alhaji Saidu Namaska has begun with 47 contestants jostling for the Royal throne.

It was also learnt five Kingmakers of the Chiefdom are set to elect the new Emir .

It was also learnt that the recommendation of the Kingmakers based on their votes will soon be forwarded to the state government for Approval.

The Kingmakers were said to have coverg on the palace on Sunday to elect the new Emir.

Blueprint gathered that the Kontagora Emirate’s kingmarkers at the meeting included Madawaki, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed, Galadima, Alhaji Shehu Yusuf, Waziri, AlhajiTanko Yusuf, Magayaki, Alhaji Adamu Muhammad, and Kofa, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ahmed.

However, the chiefdom is waiting for official announcement of the new emir by the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

It would be recalled that the late Sarkin Sudan Saidu Namaska died on September 9, 2021 at the age of 84 after 47 years on the throne.