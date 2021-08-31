Many cut off as Lokoja-Kabba highway collapses, FRSC raises alarm

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appealed for maximum cooperation of motorists and general commuters travelling to or fro Southwest, through Lokoja-Kabba- Federal Highway, noting that there is currently a caving in of a section of the road between Zariagi and Obajana cement factory.

A statement signed in Abuja by the assistant corps marshal,

corps public education officer FRSC headquarters, Bisi Kazeem, the construction has led to an obstruction of free flow of traffic.

The statement assured that concerned authorities are making frantic efforts to carry out emergency repairs to restore normal flow of traffic, adding that the emergency work may take some time to complete.

“In view of the foregoing, motorists, travelers, and the general public are hereby advised to use Lokoja-Okene-Kabba, or Lokoja-Okene-Ogorimangogo as alternative routes to or fro Southwest,” the statement said.

“The Federal Road Safety Corps solicits maximum cooperation of the motoring public on this development. The corps will also continue to update the public periodically on further developments on the ameliorative work going on at the failed portion of the road,” it added.