Many escape death, scamper for safety as Gas explosion rocks Abuja Restaurant

A sudden explosion from a gas cylinder at a restaurant located in Area 11 part of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has inflicted serious burns on 11 people within the premises.

According to an eyewitness, there was no warning or any sign of ignition before the explosion, which spread fire everywhere, and left the victims in the eatery, known as Rosy Restaurant in Area 11.

Some of the victims, who were reportedly rushed to Asokoro general hospital, were said to have suffered high degrees of burns, according to the eyewitness, who said that the incident happened without warning and caught the victims unawares.

Rachael Awu, another attendant at the restaurant and one of the victims of the explosion, said she was attending to her duty when the explosion rocked the restaurant

“I was serving customers and I went to pack meal; as I looked, back I just heard the explosion.

“The fire started from the back of the restaurant where one of the cylinders was stationed. I was facing outside and when I tried to look back, I saw fire from the explosion.

“One of the gas cylinders was stationed outside the restaurant in the open space, and there is another gas inside where we usually store meat.”

