Many feared dead as Boko Haram ambush travelers along Borno highway

Report reaching Blueprint indicates that travelers along Borno highway have been ambushed by suspected Boko Haram.

The brutal attack on their victims has left several dead and many wounded heavily, according to Daily Trust Source.

The travelers were said to have come under attack between Longomani and Musini near Ngala town at about 5:30pm on Thursday evening in Ngala local government area of Borno State.

The insurgent opened fire at passengers and burnt truck vehicles conveying food items, The CJTF Source told our correspondent via telephone.

Details loading…

