Many Kano-bound traders ‘kidnapped’ along Birnin Gwari highway

Several traders travelling to Kano from Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state were allegedly abducted on Wednesday by bandits along the Birnin Gwari – Kaduna highway.

The bandits were said to have blocked the highway between Birnin Gwari and Kaduna at Unguwar Yako forest where they abducted the traders who were travelling in a convoy.

Though the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna state Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, could not confirm the incident, a source who prefers anonymity said the vicitms were likely on a business trip to Kano from Birnin Gwari axis when they were kidnapped.

He said, “We spotted four empty vehicles and they said unspecified numbers of person moving from Birnin Gwari axis to Kano have been kidnapped.”

The Birnin Gwari – Kaduna road and the Birnin Gwari axis have been bandits’ and kidnappers’ enclave for many years, and no go area for motorists and passengers who had to either take an alternative route or abandon their trip for safety.